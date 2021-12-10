Here’s When ‘West Side Story’ Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus—& How to Watch It There For Free

Tonight, tonight, it’ll all begin tonight! Now that this famed movie musical is finally here, many fans are wondering when they can watch West Side Story online for free. The good news is, West Side Story is expected to land on streaming services soon—and below, we’ve included all the details you need to know about how to catch it for free once it is.

This year’s West Side Story is an adaptation directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg, with a screenplay by Tony Kushner. The musical drama is the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical of the same name. The last adaptation hit screens in 1961, which means that Spielberg’s West Side Story is understandably different—and suited—for the 21st century. In an interview with Collider prior to the film’s release in December 2021, Spielberg admitted that he and screenwriter Kushner paid “surgical attention” to every scene in this adaptation.

“Every scene is a little building block, like a string of pearls,” he said. “I don’t think there was any scene that we didn’t pay surgical attention to. Tony was also very much open to new ideas that the actors might have and whether there was another way to do the scene. There was one scene in particular, and I’m not gonna say what the scene was, that there were 32 rewrites on, and the last rewrite happened 24 hours before we actually shot the scene.”

Clearly, the effort paid off, as critics are already calling Spielberg’s West Side Story a new classic for the modern age. For everything you need to know about West Side Story—from its release date, to when you can watch West Side Story online for free—just keep on reading ahead.

When does West Side Story come out?

West Side Story comes out in theaters on December 10, 2021. You can buy tickets for the film at your local movie theater here.

When is West Side Story free on Disney Plus?

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story adaptation will have “a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release,” according to Disney Plus. This means West Side Story could be on Disney+ by the last week of January 2022—but West Side Story’s exact release date could be even later depending on what Disney Plus and 20th Century Studios decide. It’s also possible that West Side Story will release on HBO Max simultaneously, due to Disney’s ongoing deal to share co-exclusive rights on 20th Century Fox films with the streamer. Until then, you can prepare to watch West Side Story online for free once it’s available to stream by checking out our tips up ahead.

How to watch West Side Story online for free

So, how can one watch West Side Story online for free? There is a way, but fans will have to wait for West Side Story to come out on Disney Plus first. The service typically costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves subscribers $15.98 from the monthly price.) But there are ways to subscribe to Disney+ at no cost and watch West Side Story online for free when it’s finally available to stream. Keep on reading ahead to find out how.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers a free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42) and will allow you to watch West Side Story online for free as many times as you want. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

While you’re at it: Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each to watch West Side Story online for free.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for a cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month.

What is West Side Story about?

West Side Story, based on the 1957 stage musical of the same name, is a contemporary twist on a classic Romeo and Juliet romance. Teenagers Tony and María fall in love despite being affiliated with two rival street gangs in 1950s New York City—the “American” Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks—who struggle for control over their turf on the Upper West Side. Their relationship leads to growing tensions between the enemy gangs, and in some ways, they must pay the ultimate price for love.

Who is in the West Side Story 2021 cast?

See the full cast of West Side Story below.

Ansel Elgort as Tony

Rachel Zegler as María

Ariana DeBose as Anita

David Alvarez as Bernardo

Mike Faist as Riff

Rita Moreno as Valentina

Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke

Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank

Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino

Iris Menas as Anybodys

Mike Iveson as Glad Hand

Jamila Velazquez as Meche

Annelise Cepero as Provi

Yassmin Alers as Lluvia

Jamie Harris as Rory

Curtiss Cook as Abe

