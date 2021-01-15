Here’s How to Watch ‘WandaVision’ For Free if You Aren’t Already Subscribed to Disney+

Now that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is here, fans without Disney+ may want to know how to watch WandaVision for free if you don’t want to pay the $6.99-per-month fee. The good news: There’s a way and we’ll explain how. The bad news: You won’t have long to act on it.

WandaVision, the first of Disney+’s list of upcoming MCU TV series, premieres on Friday, January 15. The first season of the show—which centers on Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda Maximoff (a.k.a. Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany’s Vision—will run for nine episodes until its season finale on March 5. Though Marvel Studios: Legends, a docuseries about the MCU’s most iconic heroes, was the first official series of Phase 4, WandaVision is the first scripted Marvel TV show to premiere on Disney+.

WandaVision is set after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. The show follows Wanda and Vision as they live the ideal suburban life in the town of Westview, while trying to conceal their powers. The series, which was created by Jac Schaeffer (the writer for 2019’s Captain Marvel and the upcoming Black Widow), also sees Wanda and Vision travel through the decades and encounter television tropes, as they suspect that everything is not as it seems. (Confused? Watch the trailer below to better understand WandaVision‘s unique premise.)

Along with Olsen and Bettany, WandaVision also stars Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (who was last seen as a friend of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel), Kathryn Hahn as Agnes (Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor), Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis (a doctor who also knows Jane Foster and Thor) and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo (an FBI agent who was previously seen as the parole officer for Scott Lang a.k.a. Ant-Man.) As the first scripted series in Phase 4, WandaVision is sure to be popular among Marvel fans. Here’s how to watch WandaVision online for free, if you don’t want to pay the full price of a Disney+ subscription.

If you’re a Verizon customer or know someone who is, we have good news for you: You may be able to watch WandaVision online for free via Verizon’s complimentary Disney+ subscriptions. Customers with unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited or Play More Unlimited) have access to a free Disney+ subscription as long as their plan is active. Customers with other plans, such as Start Unlimited or Do Unlimited, also have access to a free Disney+ subscription but only for six months once they claim it.

Next question: How do you claim your free Disney+ subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps. There, customers will be able to choose the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your Disney+ subscription, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch WandaVision. Those who don’t want Hulu or ESPN for free can also just sign up for the Disney+ promotion via the instructions here. The deal for both the Disney Bundle and Disney+ promotion ends on February 28, 2021, so it’s best to sign up soon.

For those who aren’t Verizon customers (or don’t have any Verizon friends they can mooch off of), Disney+ does have a deal for users to sign up for cheaper than usual. The current price for Disney+ is $6.99 per month. But customers can also sign up for $69.99 for a year, which saves them about two months worth of subscription fees. It’s not the same as free, but hey, a sale is a sale.

WandaVision is available to stream on Disney+.

