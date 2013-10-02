Ones To Watch: Victoria Ryann Might Just Be Music’s Next Big Star

It wasn’t that long ago that Justin Bieber was plucked from obscurity thanks to some YouTube videos to become one of music’s biggest stars. It is something of legend at this point that a talent manager by the name of Scooter Braun discovered him, and the rest is basically history. Naturally, it is a story of success, in one of the toughest industries in the world, that many hope to emulate. Enter 17-year-old Victoria Ryann, a native of New York City, who began songwriting before she even entered high school. Her natural talents are all too apparent after watching her perform a cover of Lorde’s Royals on her YouTube channel. Of course, like any star in the making with a serious chance of actually making it, Ryann has been lucky enough to have the right help. Ryann’s sister Olivia actually works for Braun, and is managing the launch of her career, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched to see Ryann land on the charts soon. She’s even working on her first album, and will make her debut on “The Today Show” October 3.

We chatted with this rising star about songwriting, YouTube, and history homework. Hey, just because you might be music’s next big thing doesn’t mean you can skip out on schoolwork.

The Vivant: At what point did the light bulb go off for you that music is something you wanted to pursue?

Victoria Ryann: In eighth grade I had a group of girlfriends, and one of them got mad at me for no reason, and then they didn’t want to be friends with me all of a sudden. It was really bullying—which is a serious issue in America right now. Luckily, I had an outlet, and I began to write songs sitting at my keyboard, using chords that I had learned in my piano lessons.

So you don’t have any formal musical training?

From fourth grade to sixth grade I took piano lessons. I really just picked up guitar by myself.

Wow that is pretty impressive, not many people could pick up the guitar without help! Tell us how your YouTube videos got started.

That really started as a place to share my music with family and friends. Then I started doing mash-ups, which are really fun. They take about a week of planning between practicing and posting.

You write your own songs. What is that process like?

It usually starts with piano chords or a melody, and then the lyrics come. Chord progressions start the process for me usually.

What do your parents think about you pursuing a career in music?

They’ve actually been really supportive. It’s really funny—my father wanted me to be a lawyer. But after he saw me perform, he turned to my mother and said, “I couldn’t have been more wrong.”

Whose career do you hope to emulate?

I’m really drawn to artists like Bob Dylan—people that I love to listen to myself—Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding. Did I mention Bob Dylan? I listen to him a lot.

What have you learned from working with your sister and Scooter Braun about building a brand as a musician?

They’ve really taught me how important social media is—Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr—in growing and maintaining a fanbase. I’ve learned a lot from them about how important that is.

You’re performing on “The Today Show” coming up! Are you nervous?

I still can’t believe it is going to happen. I still haven’t processed it. I feel so lucky. Words can’t express how excited I am about it.

So how are you balancing homework and music?

A lot of the time I’ll have my guitar sitting at my desk while I’m doing my homework, and I’ll just look at my history homework, and my guitar, and then back at my homework. I’m definitely always drawn to music no matter what I am doing.

MORE:

Ones To Watch: Kyleigh Kuhn Wants To Change How We Think Of Afghanistan

Ones To Watch: Exotics Designer Elisabeth Weinstock On Creating a Modern Heritage Brand