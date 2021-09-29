Here’s How to Watch ‘Vanderpump Rules’ For Free to See How the Show Has Changed Without Jax & Stassi

If you’re a Bravoholic, you may want to know how to watch Vanderpump Rules online for free to see how the show will be different without Jax, Stassi, Kristen and other veteran cast members.

Vanderpump Rules—a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—premiered on Bravo in January 2013 and followed the lives (and drama) of the staff of SUR Restaurant & Lounge, a West Hollywood hotspot owned by former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump. The original cast members were Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay. In April 2020, Kristen, who left Vanderpump Rules after season 8 in 2020, explained that the show came together from Lisa’s pitch.

“Evolution Production, who was doing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, were already interested because Lisa was talking about this salacious group of young kids in their 20s. It started with an employee meeting, which we never really would have at SUR. That scared the shit out of us because we were like, ‘Uh. Oh. What did we do? This has to be bad if Lisa is calling a meeting,'” Doute said at the time. “We were all sat down one by one with Lisa and Natalie, who owns SUR as well, and were asked, ‘Who are you friends with? Who did you date? Who are you not friends with? What goes on here socially at SUR during clocked-in hours and during clocked-out hours?’ It was like, ‘Wait. What is going on?’”

She continued, “That’s essentially how it started. Then when we shot the pilot, they gave every employee at SUR an opportunity to take part in it. Some people didn’t want to. Some did. Then they created a core cast to see if it worked, and luckily for us it did.” Read on for how to watch Vanderpump Rules online for free, and what else we know about season 8.

When does Vanderpump Rules 2021 start?

Vanderpump Rules season 9 premieres on September 28, 2021, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

When does Vanderpump Rules 2021 air?

Vanderpump Rules season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

How to watch Vanderpump Rules online for free

So…how can one watch Vanderpump Rules online for free? Read on ahead for various tips and tricks to stream Vanderpump Rules at no cost, whether it’s live or the next day. Pro tip: Combine the free trials and set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged to watch Vanderpump Rules online for free all season long.

The cheapest way to watch Vanderpump Rules live is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. New episodes of Vanderpump Rules are available to stream the next day on Hayu, an international streaming service which offers a 30-day free trial. To watch the show, however, Americans will need a VPN. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial.

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 30-day free trial, ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. As for Hayu, the service costs $6.99 per month after its 30-day free trial ends, which means that it costs just $15.31 to subscribe to both Hayu and ExpressVPN to watch Vanderpump Rules hours after new episodes air. That’s about $40 less than most cable services. Along with Vanderpump Rules, Hayu also offers more than 250 other shows, including the Real Housewives franchise, the Below Deck franchise and The Bachelor franchise—all of which upload new episodes the day after they air.

Here are step-by-step instructions to sign up for Hayu and ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the UK, Canada or Australia Sign up for Hayu Log into your account and start watching Hayu

For those who want to watch Vanderpump Rules online live, Sling is an excellent option. Though the service doesn’t have a free trial, Sling has a current deal that offers users one month for just $10. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include the $10 first-month deal and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and channels like Bravo, which is where Vanderpump Rules airs. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch the Vanderpump Rules. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can stream Vanderpump Rules (or other TV shows) on their own devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

Hulu+ With Live TV is another option to watch the the Vanderpump Rules online for free. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels, including Bravo to watch the Vanderpump Rules, as well as 50 hours of DVR. The best part about Hulu+ With Live TV, however, is that it offers a seven-day free trial. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if one chooses to subscribe after their trial ends.

Another way to watch Vanderpump Rules 2021 online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV’s seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream Vanderpump Rules. Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including Bravo to watch Vanderpump Rules, as well as at least 250 hours of DVR, in case you want to watch the award show again. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your trial before it expires.

Who’s in the Vanderpump Rules 2021 cast?

The Vanderpump Rules season 9 cast includes returning cast members Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and James Kennedy. Raquel Leviss, who is James’ girlfriend, and Charli Burnett have also been promoted to main cast members after recurring roles in previous seasons. Brock Davies, who is Scheana’s boyfriend, is also a new cast member.

The new cast follows the exit of veteran cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute after season 8. Stassi and Kristen were fired after news resurfaced that they called the police on their former co-star Faith Stowers, who is one of the few Black cast members of Vanderpump Rules, for a crime she didn’t commit. Beau Clark, who is Stassi’s husband, and Dayna Kathan, a new cast member on season 8, also left the show. Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who joined Vanderpump Rules in season 8, were also fired after their past racist and homophobic tweets resurfaced.

