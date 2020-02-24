6 Watch Trends You’ll Be Seeing On All The Cool Wrists In 2020

Scroll To See More Images

2020 is the year I start taking my jewelry more seriously —so of course, that includes the most serious piece of jewelry of all. The watch! And all the 2020 watch trends worth shopping, natch. I take care to select my Instagram-worthy huggies and dainty gold chains with precision, so why would I throw any old watch on my wrist? Accessorizing is a head-to-toe effort, and wearing the right watch matters when completing a look. I’m just saying!

That doesn’t mean you need to buy the same exact watch as everyone else, though. Right off the top of my head, I can think of six different watch trends slated to be huge this year, from skinny bangle silhouettes to vintage-inspired rectangular faces. Whether you’re on the hunt for the most stylish smartwatch on the market or your next designer splurge (Fendi watches are my personal Kryptonite), check out the top trends to “watch” out for. And no, I will absolutely not apologize for that pun.

1. Skinny Band

While chunky chains and thicc hoop earrings are in for necks and ears, daintier watches are an equally popular, much more minimalist trend for the wrists. The Armani Exchange Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch is basically a bangle bracelet with a clock on top. Perfection.

2. Smart Silicone

For a long time, a stylish smartwatch seemed impossible to find, but the Tory Burch Tory Smartwatch in White Silicone/Rose Gold Tone Aluminum makes a silicone strap look chic.

3. Rectangular Face

Influencer Danielle Bernstein collaborated with Larsson & Jennings on a range of watches including the WeWoreWhat 22MM in Gold, and each boasts a vintage-inspired, rectangular face. If Bernstein says it’ll be a huge trend, it probably will be, so kiss rounded silhouettes goodbye.

4. Subtle Bling

Gone are the fully-rhinestoned watches of my pre-teen dreams—but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a little bling! The Emporio Armani AR1908 Retro Silver Watch is the perfect exhibit A, with a mother-of-pearl face and a ring of sparkle around the center.

5. Logomania

Logomania has taken over pretty much all other areas of fashion—why not watches? The Fendi Runaway Watch features a clean black strap and the brand’s signature F in silver across the face. Bonus points if your name is Felicia. Or Frank.

6. All Clear

Can’t decide between silver and gold? Ditch metals altogether! The DKNY Cityspire Quartz Watch in Clear gives “goes with everything” a new meaning, thanks to a clear body that looks as good with your gym gear as it does with your street style look.

