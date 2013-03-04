First Look: See Marc Jacobs Make His Acting Debut In ‘Disconnect’ Trailer

Back in November 2011, the fashion indusry was aghast for all of five minutes when it was revealed that fashion designer extraordinaire Marc Jacobs would make his acting debut in a movie alongside “True Blood” hearthrob Alexander Skarsgard in an indie film called “Disconnect.” Since the initial buzz, however, we’ve heard absolutely nothing about it.

Then today, seemingly out of nowhere, the trailer debuted and we finally get to see a glimpse of Jacobs’ acting chops—and let’s just say he’s no Daniel Day-Lewis.

The film is a thriller focused on cyber-bullying, web chat prostitution, and the dangers of social media—and Jacobs’ character reportedly runs a halfway house for runaway teens who work in internet porn. While Jacobs might not be a master thespian, we can tell already that aesthetically—i.e., his chiseled tattooed physique—is perfect for the flick’s themes.

Besides Skarsgard, other stars of “Disconnect” include Jason Bateman, Frank Grillo, Paula Patton and Max Thieriot. It hits select theaters on April 12.

Watch the clip above and let us know: Are you going to see “Disconnect” when it hits theaters next month?