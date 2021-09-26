Here’s How to Watch the Tonys For Free to See Performances of ‘Moulin Rouge’ & More Broadway Musicals

If you’ve missed musicals in the past year, you may want to know how to watch the Tonys 2021 online for free to celebrate the return of Broadway and see which of your favorite actors will take home the coveted nickel medallion.

The Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Broadway Theatre—or better known as the Tonys—started in April 1947 as an award to recognize excellence in live Broadway theatre. The awards, which are voted on by a committee designated by arts organizations like the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League, are considered one of four major entertainment awards in the United States, along with the Grammy (for music), the Oscar (for film) and the Emmy (for television) Less than 20 people have won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, which make up an EGOT.

Tony winners are presented with a medallion made of a mix of brass and bronze, with nickel plating on the outside and a black acrylic glass base and nickel-plated pewter swivel. The face of the medallion features an adaptation of the comedy and tragedy masks. Since the Tonys started, hundreds of medallions have been awarded.

After Broadway shut down in March 2020 due to COVID-19, the 74th annual Tony Awards were rescheduled from June 2020 to September 2021. The awards will be followed by a special event titled “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!,” which celebrates the return of Broadway and the re-opening of dozens of shows. The event will also include special performances from John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more stars. Read on ahead for how to watch the Tonys 2021 online for free an how to stream “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” at no cost.

When are the Tonys 2021?

The 74th annual Tony Awards airs on Sunday, September 26, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” airs after the Tony Awards at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Paramount+.

How to watch the Tonys 2021 online for free

So…how can one watch the Tonys 2021 online for free? Well, read on ahead for various tricks and tips to stream the Tonys at no cost.

The best way to watch the Tonys 2021 online for free is with Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial and allows users to watch the Tonys live the same day it airs. The service also includes access to more than 30,000 TV shows from networks like CBS, MTV and Nickelodeon, 2,500 movies and live sports, such as NFL games. After the seven-day free trial ends, users can pay $4.99 per month for Paramount+’s Essential plan, which includes ads, or $9.99 for Paramount+’s Premium package, which doesn’t have ads. Both plans offer a seven-day free trial, however, which is more than enough time to watch the Emmys 2021 online for free.

Hulu+ With Live TV is another option to watch the the Tonys 2021 online for free. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels, including CBS to watch the Tonys, as well as 50 hours of DVR. The best part about Hulu+ With Live TV, however, is that it offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch the Tonys. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if one chooses to subscribe after their trial ends.

Another way to watch the Tonys 2021 online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV’s seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream the Tonys 2021. Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including CBS to watch the Tonys, as well as at least 250 hours of DVR, in case you want to watch the award show again. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your trial before it expires.

For those who want to watch Tonys online live, Sling is an excellent option. Though the service doesn’t have a free trial, Sling has a current deal that offers users one month for just $10. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include the $10 first-month deal and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and channels like CBS, which is where the Tonys air. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch the Tonys. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can stream the Tonys (or other TV shows) on their own devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

Who is the Tonys 2021 host?

Audra McDonald, who has won six Tonys for musicals like Carousel and A Raisin in the Sun, is the host of the 74th annual Tony Awards. Leslie Odom Jr., who won a Tony for Hamilton, is the host of “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!”

Where are the Tonys 2021 filmed?

The 74th annual Tony Awards are filmed at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” is filmed at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

Who are the Tonys 2021 performers?

The 74th annual Tony Awards will include appearances from Broadway actors, such as Annaleigh Ashford, Kerry Butler, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kelli O’Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega and BD Wong. The show will also include special performances from the cast of the three Best Musical contenders: Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, as well as live presentations of the Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical categories.

“The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” will include performances from David Byrne and the cast of American Utopia; John Legend and the Cast of Ain’t Too Proud; and Hairspray cast members Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison, Kerry Butler, Chester Gregory and Darlene Love, who will reunite for a special set. “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” will also include a performance from Freestyle Love Supreme featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Wayne Brady, Anthony Veneziale, Chris Sullivan, Kiala Mullady, Aneesa Folds, Bill Sherman, Arthur Lewis, Tarik Davis, Andrew Bancroft, Ashley P. Flanagan and Ian Weinberger.

The 74th annual Tony Awards air Sunday, September 26, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Here’s how to subscribe to Paramount+ for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.