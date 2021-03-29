Here’s How to Watch the New Tina Turner Doc to Relive the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Career

With a career that’s spanned six decades, it’s understandable why fans want to know how to watch Tina Turner‘s documentary online for free to relive the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s legacy in the music industry.

Tina, which premiered on HBO on March 27, 2021, follows Turner’s 60-plus-year career, from the release of hit songs like “Proud Mary” and “River Deep – Mountain High” to her life now. The documentary, which also includes interviews from Turner as well as celebrities like Angela Bassett and Oprah Winfrey, is said to be a companion piece to Turner’s 2020 memoir, Happiness Becomes You. “In a way, this book is like a parallel, behind-the-scenes story to the new HBO documentary, called Tina, about my life and career,” she told TODAY at the time. “I’m so excited about the film, and hope it inspires viewers to never give up on their quest for happiness.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, directors Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin explained how the documentary “reclaims” Turner’s identity after her split from her ex-husband Ike Turner in 1978 and her marriage to her current husband, Erwin Bach, in 2013. “I think this film is just scratching the surface of the depths of the trauma and also the heroic deeds that she did to take herself out of [a bad partnership],” Martin said. Lindsay added, “In meeting Tina there’s definitely a difference between the Tina onstage and the Tina offstage, just like any performer, right? But there is definitely a command of her space and herself. You feel the fact that a star has walked into the room, but at the same time, she is very down to earth.”

There’s no doubt that Turner is a household name in the music industry. Now, her legacy will forever live on with HBO’s new doc. Ahead is how to watch the Tina Turner documentary online for free.

HBO Max, where Tina is available to stream, unfortunately doesn’t have a free trial. Still, there are still a couple ways to watch Tina Turner’s documentary online for free. Read on to find out how to do that.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is more than enough time to watch Tina Turner’s documentary online for free. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

