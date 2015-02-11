Mesmerizing: Watch This NYC Ballet Dancer Move For a Fashion Shoot

If you’ve ever been privy to a fashion photo shoot in action, you’ll know that seeing a talented model turning it on for the camera can be fascinating to watch. It’s something in the way they move fluidly, intuitively knowing which angles will flatter the clothes–and themselves–the most. But, of all the shoots we’ve sat in on, none have looked quite like the partnership between online retailer Farfetch and the New York City Ballet.

Farfetch snagged NYC Ballet soloist, Taylor Stanley, to feature in an all-white menswear campaign. Modeling sleek all-white garb by Balmain, Our Legacy, Alexander McQueen, DSquared2, and more names from Farfetch’s designer offering, Stanley performed for the camera in a way that most models never could.

The incredible dancer–who told us he rehearses from 10:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m, and then performs on stage nearly every single day–is mesmerizing to watch.

Take a look at this exclusive behind-the-scenes video we recorded at the shoot, and then check out the full feature over at Farfetch.