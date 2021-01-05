Here’s How to Watch ‘This Is Us’ Online For Free, So You Don’t Miss the New Season

It’s no secret that This Is Us is one of the most watched shows on television. But for those who don’t have cable, how do you watch This Is Us online for free? We have good news. There are a few ways to watch This Is Us online for free, and we’ll explain how.

This Is Us premiered on NBC in September 2016. The drama series stars Milo Ventimiglia (Jack), Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Justin Hartley (Kevin), Sterling K. Brown (Randall) and Chrissy Metz (Kate) as members of the Pearson clan, a family of five from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who have more drama than any family should have in their lives. Many of the episodes switch between two timelines: the Pearson siblings (known as the Big Three) in the 1980s as babies, preteens and teenagers and the Pearson siblings in modern day as adults.

The show, created by Dan Fogelman (the writer of movies like Crazy, Stupid, Love and Tangled) has been nominate for more than a dozen Emmys. In 2017, Brown even won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Randall. The show has also averaged more than 10 million viewers each night since it’s premiere.

As you can tell, This Is Us is huge. But how do you watch This Is Us online for free? Read on to find out.

There are several free trials for NBC, the network that airs This Is Us, online. But one of the best options if you only want to watch This Is Us is Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. Peacock offers three plans, but Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus are the ones you want to look at if you’re a fan of This Is Us. Both Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus give users to have “next-day access to current NBC hits,” such as This Is Us, which means that fans can watch new episodes of This Is Us the day after they air. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month with ads. Peacock Premium Plus, on the other hand, doesn’t have ads and costs $9.99 a month. For those who want free options, both plans also offer seven-day free trials.

For those who want to watch This Is Us live at the same time as anyone else will find that a free trial of Hulu With Live TV+ will be the best option. Hulu With Live TV+ costs $54.99 a month, but the service also offers a seven-day free trial to watch almost anything online live. Just be sure to set a reminder for when that seven-day free trial ends and cancel before you’re charged.

Below are other free trials, as well as Peacock and Hulu With Live TV+ laid out.

Peacock: Sign up for a Peacock account and watch This Is Us. Peacock offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $4.99 a month.

Hulu+ With Live TV: Sign up for a Hulu+ With Live TV account and watch This Is Us on NBC. Hulu+ With Live TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $54.99 a month.

Fubo: Sign up for a Fubo account and watch This Is Us on NBC. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $44.99 a month.

Sling: Sign up for a Sling account and watch This Is Us on NBC. Sling offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $20 a month.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.