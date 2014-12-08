Watch This Hilarious Taylor Swift Parody: “Plank Space”

If you are as obsessed with Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” video as we are, then we have something to brighten your Monday with: A hilarious parody of it by comedic duo Stuart Brazell and Stefanie Seifer.

Not only is the video a brilliant take on the video, but it also highlights just how freaking hard eating can be during the holidays. Watch the video below and you’ll be chanting “Kale is tasteless, just get me to the bar,” before you know it!