Here’s How to Watch ‘The White Lotus’ For Free, So You Can Binge It in Time For the Finale

If you’ve been on the internet, you may have heard of a show called The White Lotus. But if you don’t know how to watch The White Lotus online for free, don’t worry because we have the secrets you need to binge the whole season in time for its much-anticipated finale.

The White Lotus—created by director and writer Mike White, who’s also worked on shows and movies like Enlightened, Magic Mike, Pitch Perfect 3 and Freaks and Geeks—premiered in July 2021. The six-episode dark comedy stars Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario and Natasha Rothwell as guests and employees at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort that looks like an idyllic paradise on the outside but reveals itself to be a dark breeding ground for mystery and murder.

Since its premiere, The White Lotus has been well-received by critics for its “sharp social satire” of the White Lotus’ predominantly white guests and their interactions with the resort’s staff. In August 2021, news broke that The White Lotus had been renewed by HBO for a second season that will be set at a different resort not in Hawaii and follow “a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.”

In an interview with Indiewire, White revealed that he imagined the series as more anthology-style set at a different resort each season. Though he plans for each season to have a whole new cast of characters, he also told Indiewire that he hopes some of season 1’s actors “would come back” to play the same characters in future seasons. “We only made one-year deals with the actors,” White said. “So we’d have to find out who is even available.”

As for where season 2 could be set, White teased, “We have had discussions, but it remains unresolved. It would have to be a different hotel, like, say, The White Lotus: San Tropez or something.” If you love dark comedies, mystery and murder, The White Lotus is a must-watch. But if you don’t have an HBO Max subscription (or don’t want to pay for one), you may want to know how to watch The White Lotus online for free. Well, read on to do just that. Happy, binge-watching.

When does The White Lotus air on HBO?

The White Lotus airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. The season 1 finale airs Sunday, August 15, at 9 p.m.

How to watch The White Lotus online for free

The White Lotus is available to stream on HBO Max, which offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and an ad-free plan for $14.99. While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, but there are still secret ways to watch The White Lotus online for free with the little-known hacks ahead.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

The White Lotus is available to stream on HBO Max.

