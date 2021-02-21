The Walking Dead’s Final Season Is Coming & Here’s How to Watch the Penultimate Season

After a decade on TV, it’s almost time to lay TWD to rest. If you’re a fan of the post-apocalyptic horror TV series, you may want to know how to watch The Walking Dead online for free to find out how the show ends.

Based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book series of the same name, The Walking Dead premiered on AMC in October 2010 and became one of TV’s highest rated TV series of the decade. The show follows a group of survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they try to stay alive under the threat of “walkers” (a.k.a. zombies.) Over the years, many cast members have come and gone, including lead Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes), who left the series in season 9.

Season 10, which returns on February 21, stars veteran cast members such as Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier), Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee), Christian Serratos (Rosita Espinosa) and Josh McDermitt (Eugene Hermann Porter). Since its premiere more than a decade ago, The Walking Dead has launched several successful spinoffs, such as Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: The World Beyond. In September 2020, news broke that two more spinoffs were in the works: Tales of The Walking Dead, an anthology series, and a spinoff following Daryl and Carol. The Walking Dead will officially end with season 11 in late 2021.

So while The Walking Dead may soon be over, there’s still plenty of upcoming zombie content to be excited for. Ahead is how to watch The Walking Dead online for free.

The Walking Dead season 10 returns on Sunday, February 21. Ahead are various free trials to watch The Walking Dead online for free. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged.

Hulu+ With Live TV

Another option to watch The Walking Dead online for free is Hulu+ With Live TV. Hulu+ With Live TV allows users to watch AMC live, so they can catch episodes of The Walking Dead as they air. The service also has a DVR option to record the episode to stream at a later time.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $64.99 per month

AMC+

A free trial of AMC+ via Amazon Prime is one of the best ways to watch The Walking Dead online for free. Not only does AMC+ allow subscribers to access the past 10 seasons of The Walking Dead (as well films and other AMC shows) but AMC+ also lets users watch new episodes live, so fans can stream The Walking Dead around the same time as it airs.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $8.99 per month

Sling

Like Hulu+ With Live TV, Sling is another live TV option that offers AMC. Sign up for a free trial to watch new episodes of The Walking Dead as they air on AMC.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $64.99 per month

Fubo

Fubo is another live TV option for The Walking Dead fans. The service allows users to watch AMC live, so fans can catch up on the latest TWD episodes.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $79.99 per month

Philo

Philo is one of the more affordable live TV options. At only $20 per month, the service includes 64 networks including AMC, so users can watch The Walking Dead live.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $20 per month

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

