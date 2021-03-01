Here’s How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Online For Free to Know Which Celeb Coach Wins This Season

Whether you’re Team Blake, Team Kelly, Team Nick or Team John, most of us at home want to know how to watch The Voice online for free.

The Voice, a reality TV singing competition where celebrity coaches can only judge a contestant simply by their voice, premiered on NBC in April 2011 with host Carson Daly and coaches Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and CeeLo Green. Since then, there have been more than 19 seasons of The Voice. The current season, season 20, premieres on March 1, 2021, with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend.

In an interview on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, in February 2021, Clarkson exposed Shelton for the pranks he would pull on the other Voice coaches and the host. “[Blake] does this thing where I think it looks like pee in [Carson’s] cup or something like in his bathroom,” Clarkson said. “I don’t know what juice it is, apple juice obviously or something like that, but Carson told me—he was like, ‘It took me forever. I just kept coming in my bathroom, and there would be a giant glass just right on my toilet, and it looked like pee.'” She continued, “I was like, ‘You’re such a boy, such a man-child.'”

If you’re a longtime fan of The Voice or want to tune in for the first time this season, read about how you can watch The Voice online for free ahead.

When does The Voice season 20 premiere?

The Voice season 20 premieres on Monday, March 1, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

When does The Voice season 20 air?

The Voice season 20 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Below are various free trials to watch The Voice online for free, whether you want to stream it live to catch up on the latest episodes the next day.

Peacock is by far the cheapest option to watch The Voice. Though users can’t watch NBC live from the service, Peacock uploads episodes of The Voice the next day so fans can catch up. All you have to do is sign up for a free Peacock account. Subscribers can also upgrade to Peacock Premium for $4.99 per month or Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month if they do not wish to watch ads.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $0 per month

If you can wait until the next day to watch The Voice, Hulu is one of the best options. The basic plan allows users to watch The Voice the day after it airs for $5.99 per month with ads. Upgrade to the $11.99 per month plan for no ads.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $5.99 per month

If you want to watch The Voice live, Sling is one of the more affordable options. The service starts at $30 per month and allows users to watch NBC live at the same time The Voice airs so you’re not spoiled.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $30 per month

Another way to watch The Voice live is with Hulu+ with Live TV. The service allows users to also record The Voice as it airs on NBC if they don’t want to watch it then and there.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $64.99 per month

If you can’t wait to watch The Voice like the rest of us, Fubo is another way to catch episodes live. The service starts at $64.99 per month and offers a seven-day free trial. Just remember to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $64.99 per month

