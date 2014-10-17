Watch the Trailer for ‘Younger’—a New Show by the ‘Sex and City’ Team

Producer and director Darren Star is behind some of our all time favorite TV shows from “Sex & the City” to “Beverly Hills 90210” and with a track record like that, you’re probably going to want to get his latest series on your radar, immediately.
MORE: Susan Sarandon to Star in Marilyn Monroe Lifetime Movie
The show is called “Younger”, and it’s set to debut on TV Land January 13. The premise is as follows: Liza (played by musical theater giant Sutton Foster) is a 40-something mom who’s been out of the workforce for a while, and decides to she wants to go back. However, she finds it nearly impossible to land a job because of her age (kudos to to the show for tackling a very real problem women face), so she tries to pass herself off as a 26-year-old, helped along by a makeover from her friend Maggie (played by Debbie Mazar). She does land a job, and the series revolves around the hijinx that ensues while Liza tries to keep her real age a secret. (Okay, maybe those kudos were a little premature.)
MORE: New Video Shows Channing Tatum Stripping in 1999
Hillary Duff plays one of her co-workers, and that “Sex & the City” alum Patricia Field is in charge of the costumes, so there is that to look forward to. Watch the trailer below and let us know what you think!