Watch the Trailer for ‘Younger’—a New Show by the ‘Sex and City’ Team

Producer and director Darren Star is behind some of our all time favorite TV shows from “Sex & the City” to “Beverly Hills 90210” and with a track record like that, you’re probably going to want to get his latest series on your radar, immediately.

The show is called “Younger”, and it’s set to debut on TV Land January 13. The premise is as follows: Liza (played by musical theater giant Sutton Foster) is a 40-something mom who’s been out of the workforce for a while, and decides to she wants to go back. However, she finds it nearly impossible to land a job because of her age (kudos to to the show for tackling a very real problem women face), so she tries to pass herself off as a 26-year-old, helped along by a makeover from her friend Maggie (played by Debbie Mazar). She does land a job, and the series revolves around the hijinx that ensues while Liza tries to keep her real age a secret. (Okay, maybe those kudos were a little premature.)

Hillary Duff plays one of her co-workers, and that “Sex & the City” alum Patricia Field is in charge of the costumes, so there is that to look forward to. Watch the trailer below and let us know what you think!