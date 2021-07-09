Chris Pratt’s ‘The Tomorrow War’ Is the World’s Most Streamed Movie—Here’s How to Watch It For Free

If you haven’t seen Chris Pratt’s new action movie, you may want to know how to watch The Tomorrow War for free. The Tomorrow War, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021, is Chris Pratt’s newest action movie about present-day soldiers and civilians who are sent into the future to fight an alien army.

The film stars Pratt as James Daniel “Dan” Forester Jr., a biology teacher and former Green Beret First Sergeant who served two tours in Iraq. Dan’s life is upended when a group of time travelers from the year 2051 arrive to deliver and urgent message: In 30 years, the world will lose a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for civilians from the present to be transported to the future to join the fight.

After its release, Screen Engine named The Tomorrow War as the world’s most streamed live-action movie of the summer of 2021, according to their PostVOD audience summary. Deadline also reported in July 2021 that a sequel to The Tomorrow War is already in development, with the cast and the director returning. Pratt celebrated the success of the movie in an Instagram video on Fourth of July weekend. “I’m feeling pumped, to say the least, and filled with gratitude,” he said. “If you haven’t had a chance to see the movie, check it out. I’m so proud of my baby, she’s all grown up and terrorizing the world with hideous aliens.”

In the caption, Pratt added, “CONGRATULATIONS! YOU DID IT! You have made @thetomorrowwar a HOME RUN win! Thank YOU to everyone who watched The Tomorrow War this weekend. The first 48 hours of global viewing for The Tomorrow War on Prime Video broke all the records🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️💪🏼💪🏼. #1streaming film in the world!! And we could not have done that without each and everyone of you. Thank you all for joining us on this adventure! Happy 4th!!”

If you love action and you love sci-fi, The Tomorrow War may be the next movie night for you. Ahead is how to watch The Tomorrow War for free so you don’t miss out on the movie everyone is talking about.

So how can you watch The Tomorrow War for free? Well, The Tomorrow War is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial. That’s enough time to watch The Tomorrow War, which is two hours and 20 minutes long, at least 300 times.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is also four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial.

But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription. For even more of a deal, students can sign up for Amazon Prime for $6.49 per month, which is half the price fo the regular subscription. Like Amazon Prime, Student Prime also comes with a free Amazon Prime Video subscription.

So how can you watch The Tomorrow War for free? Ahead are step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial to stream The Tomorrow War at no cost.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Search for The Tomorrow War and watch it for free

The Tomorrow War is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.