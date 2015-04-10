Brace Yourselves: The First Teaser for Bruce Jenner’s Tell-All With Diane Sawyer is Here

By now, you’ve probably heard that Bruce Jenner is set to sit down for a two-hour interview with Diane Sawyer thBruce’s sitp, but now an official teaser video is hinting at what the interview might reveal.
The rumor mill’s been running for months that the Kardashian patriarch and former Olympian is transitioning to become a woman, and this will be the first time he’s spoken publicly since the gossip started. In the short teaser video Bruce is shown talking somberly with Sawyer as a voice over promises: “The interview, the journey, the decisions, the future.”
The 65-year-old has kept a low profile since being involved in a fatal car accident on February 7.
Watch the interview teaser below:
Will you be tuning into ABC’s interview with Bruce Jenner on Friday, April 24? Let us know in the comments below.