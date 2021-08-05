‘The Suicide Squad’ Is Back—Here’s How to Watch DC’s Supervillain Reboot for Free

Now that these supervillains are officially back on the big screen, audiences may be wondering if there’s a way to watch The Suicide Squad online for free. Fans of the DC Universe’s most dastardly antiheroes are in luck—there is a way to watch The Suicide online for free, and we’ll be explaining everything you need to know below.

Like other Warner Bros movies such as Wonder Woman: 1984, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Tenet, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will also be streaming on HBO Max. The supervillain film is a reboot of 2016’s Suicide Squad (also available on HBO Max) and is set to have a special preview release on Thursday, August 5 in theaters and on the streaming platform. Originally, the film was set to premiere a day later on HBO Max, but Warner Bros decided to surprise fans at home with the option of a Thursday night showing beginning at 7 PM ET. This means fans around the country should be able to watch The Suicide Squad at the same time—regardless of whether they’re viewing in theaters or at home.

Still, many are looking for a way to tune in for free, in which case: we got you. Keep on reading below for everything you need to know about watching The Suicide Squad online for free, so you don’t miss Margot Robbie’s chaotic Harley Quinn and the rest of this delinquent crew taking on another life or death mission—all in a desperate bid to get out of prison.

Currently, HBO Max is the only place to watch The Suicide Squad online. Subscribers can stream the film on HBO Max at no extra cost to their existing plan, which is either priced at $9.99-per-month with ads or $14.99-per-month with no ads. After its premiere on Thursday, August 5 at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET, however, The Suicide Squad will only be available to stream on HBO Max for one month, or 31 days. What that means is that DC Comics fans will presumably have until Sunday, September 5, to catch The Suicide Squad on HBO Max until it leaves the platform for the rest of its theatrical run. But if you’re not an existing subscriber, there are still options to stream The Suicide Squad for free up ahead.

Although HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, there’s a way to try the service for free using Hulu with HBO Max. Hulu offers a seven-day trial to check out both Hulu and HBO Max for free to new users, which is more than enough time to watch The Suicide Squad and any of the other movies in the DC universe while you’re at it. If you decide not to stick with the service, which costs $14.99 a month, just make sure to avoid the charge by canceling your subscription before your free trial is up.

For the AT&T customers out there, it’s worth checking to see if your plan includes a free HBO Max subscription. Plenty of plans—including AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced, and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium—are eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. You can check out the steps to claim your free HBO Max subscription on AT&T’s website.

The Suicide Squad is available to stream on HBO Max beginning on August 5, 2021, until it leaves the service on September 5, 2021.

