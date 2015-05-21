The Trailer For New Amy Winehouse Documentary Will Break Your Heart

“The more people see of me, the more they’ll realize all I’m good for is making music,” Amy Winehouse says in the heartbreaking new trailer for “Amy,” the official documentary about the singer’s life and music.

Based on exclusive interviews with the late British soul singer, the buzzy movie premiered at Cannes last week to positive reviews, but it seems the people closest to her aren’t too thrilled.

Reg Traviss, Amy’s boyfriend at the time of her death said the movie was “a piece of orchestrated spin” in a piece written for The Telegraph, while Amy’s dad Mitch told The Sun that “Amy would be furious … This is not what she would have wanted.”

Arguably one of the world’s most talented singers, Winehouse died in July 2011 from alcohol poisoning, and the movie will be released in July 2015.

Watch the trailer below.