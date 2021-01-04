Here’s How to Watch ‘The Office’ Online For Free, Now That It’s Gone From Netflix Forever

Now that it’s no longer on Netflix, you might be wondering how to watch The Office online for free without having to pay yet another subscription fee for a new streaming service. Don’t worry, Dunderheads—you can still watch Kevin spilling his homemade chili over on Peacock with no money spent.

As of January 1, 2021, all nine seasons of The Office will be available to watch over on NBC Universal’s new streaming service. But why, exactly, did Michael Scott and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin crew get booted off of Netflix? Well, as it turns out, even a streaming giant like Netflix has to pay some pretty hefty licensing fees if it wants popular shows like The Office on its platform. And with the new launch of its home network’s streaming service, negotiations over The Office’s future on Netflix came to halt. Now, the series is exclusively available to stream on Peacock. And that’s not all—fans will also be able to view a bunch of never-before-seen footage now that the series is back on NBC’s platform.

“Having The Office back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot,” Greg Daniels, The Office’s creator, said in a press release. “The team at Peacock wanted to create the ultimate destination for fans, so I went back into the dailies with the original editors of the show and found some never-before-seen footage that was cut for time but is still fun to see.”

Daniels added, “You can choose to watch the classic version of the show, or the superfan extended cuts with this new footage and other deleted scenes that we are gradually rolling out, starting with season 3. The experience on Peacock should feel like a celebration of The Office for fans.” So, what are you waiting for? Time to get back to bingeing The Office on Peacock.

Thankfully, Peacock has options for fans that are either strapped for cash or don’t want to dole out another $4.99 a month for a streaming service. Find out below how to watch The Office online for free on Peacock.

For fans looking to watch The Office online for free, Peacock offers a free version of their streaming service that allows you to watch a limited amount of The Office. All you have to do is sign up with your email address and you’ll be able to view Season 1 and Season 2 of The Office for free. If you’re hoping to catch the rest of The Office on Peacock, you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock Premium (with ads) for $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year or Peacock Premium Plus (no ads) for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

The Office is available to stream on Peacock.

