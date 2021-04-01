‘The Nanny’ Is Now on HBO Max—Here Are Secret Ways to Watch It For Free

If you’ve heard the news of The Nanny on HBO Max, you may want to know if there’s a way to watch The Nanny online for free if you’re not an HBO Max subscriber. (Don’t worry. We’ll explain how to do that later.)

The Nanny premiered on CBS in November 1993 and ran for six seasons until its finale in June 1999. The sitcom starred Fran Drescher as Fran Fine, a Jewish fashionista from Flushing, Queens, New York, who becomes a nanny to three British children from New York’s high society. The show, which was inspired by Drescher’s own childhood in Queens, was created and executive produced by Drescher and her then-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson. Since its finale, The Nanny, which earned Drescher two Golden Globe nominations and one Emmy nomination, has inspired foreign adaptations across the world, but there’s nothing like the original.

More than 20 years after its premiere, The Nanny remains as one of the most popular sitcoms of all times, which may explain why HBO Max wants it in its library. The Nanny started streaming on HBO Max on March 31, 2021, and for fans who still want more, a Broadway musical based on The Nanny is also in the works. The musical will be co-created by Drescher and Jacobson, as well as feature music from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom. Until then, we’ll just binge-watch The Nanny on HBO Max 24/7. Ahead is how to watch The Nanny online for free if you don’t yet have an HBO Max subscription.

Unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t have a free subscription. But there are still some little-known ways to watch The Nanny online for free. Read on ahead for how to do that.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to watch a good chunk of The Nanny before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.