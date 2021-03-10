Here’s How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ For Free to Know Which Stars Are Behind Each Costume

Who is that? If you want to know how to watch The Masked Singer online for free, you’re not alone. Since the reality TV singing competition premiered in January 2019, viewers across the country have been obsessed with figuring out which A-list celebrities are under which costumes.

For those who have never watched The Masked Singer before, here’s a short explainer on the show: The Masked Singer is based on the South Korean show, King of the Masked Singer, which sees celebrities perform in head-to-toe costumes as judges and live studio audience members try to guess their identities. One by one, the celebrities are eliminated and reveal their identities to the judges and viewers at home until there is one masked singer left standing. That contestant is declared the winner. In the past, The Masked Singer’s winners have included T-Pain (a.k.a. Monster), Wayne Brady (a.k.a. Fox), Kandi Burruss (a.k.a. Night Angel) and LeAnn Rimes (a.k.a. Sun).

Who will be the next winner of The Masked Singer? Well, we’ll have to tune in to find out that answer. Ahead is what to know about season 5 of the reality TV singing competition and how to watch The Masked Singer online for free if you don’t have cable.

When does The Masked Singer season 5 air?

The Masked Singer season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX. The current season premieres on March 10.

Who is The Masked Singer season 5 host?

The Masked Singer season 5 host is Nick Cannon, who hosted seasons 1 through 4. Niecy Nash replaced Cannon as the host for the first few episodes of season 5 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Who are The Masked Singer season 5 judges?

The Masked Singer season 5 judges are Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

How to watch The Masked Singer online for free

Ahead are various free trials to watch The Masked Singer online for free. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged.

For those who can wait until the next day to watch The Masked Singer, Hulu is one of the more affordable options. The service allows users to stream new episodes less than 24 hours after they air. If you can’t wait to watch The Masked Singer, Hulu also allows user to watch the show live on FOX with its Hulu+ With Live TV plan. The plan, which offers a seven-day free trial (same as Hulu), starts at $64.99 per month and offers more than 65 channels.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $5.99 per month

If you want to watch The Masked Singer live, Sling is one of the better options. The service offers a seven-day free trial and has several local networks, such as FOX, so viewers can stream The Masked Singer as it airs live at the same time as everyone else.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $30 per month

Fubo is another option to watch the The Masked Singer live. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, gives users access to many local networks such as FOX.

Free trial: 7 days

Prices start at $64.99 per month

