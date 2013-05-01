Watch: The Glamourai on the Secret to Styling Bold Color for Spring

All this month, we’ve partnered with street style maven and power stylist The Glamourai (Kelly Framel) to bring you 30 Days of Style, featuring a month’s worth of inspiring spring outfits—using just 30 key pieces. Framel has a knack for making unconventional pairings seem utterly wearable—from bold color combinations to inventive layering—and she’s sharing some of her styling tricks in this video series!

Here, Framel breaks down the secret to styling bold color for spring, and why you shouldn’t be intimidated by a super-saturated shade of orange. “I think that a lot of times our instinct with a color this bold is to just put it with a dark denim or something really neutral,” says Framel. “That’s not necessary! You can totally pair really bold color like this with another one, and in fact, because the colors are so similar, it’s a lot chicer and quieter than you might expect.”

Videography by Alissa Huff

