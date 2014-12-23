The First ‘Entourage’ Movie Trailer Is Here!

To the delight of bros everywhere, a big screen version of HBO’s “Entourage” was confirmed late last year—and the first trailer is here.

Here’s the good news: All members of the original cast will appear, as Adrian Grenier, Jeremy Piven, Kevin Connolly, Jerry Ferrara, and Kevin Dillon are all reprising their roles. There are also a slew of notable additions to the cast including Billy Bob Thornton, Haley Joel Osment (yes, he of “The Sixth Sense” fame), and rapper Kid Cudi.

Based on the trailer it seems Vince (Grenier) is making a superhero movie that may or may not be a success. Ari (Piven) screams and throws things. The boys party on yachts. Hot girls abound.

Seems a heck of a lot like the TV show to us, no?

The bad news is that HBO has a history of not knowing when to quit with its hit shows—ahem, the “Sex and the City” movies—so assuming this flick will be a fun two-hour extension of the 30-minute series is probably a generous assessment.

Watch the trailer below, and let us know what you think: