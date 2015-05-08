Watch the Emotional First Video of E!’s New Bruce Jenner Special

The first teaser video previewing Bruce Jenner‘s upcoming E! special has arrived, and the one-minute clip is actually a bit of a tear-jerker. Throughout the two-part “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” special, E! will document the Kardashian and Jenner families coming to terms with Bruce’s transition.

We’re not kidding, it doesn’t matter if you’re completely anti-Kardashian, this promo is heart-wrenching. It’s filled with back-to-back throw-back home videos of the Kardashian and Jenner daughters as kids, nostalgic scenes of a loved-up Kris Jenner and Bruce, and current-day footage of the family coming to terms with Bruce’s transition.

We never thought we’d say this about KUWTK, but it’s really quite emotional.

Watch it for yourself below.

“I met him on a blind date, and it was kind of love at first sight,” Kris says at the top of the clip, before Kim Kardashian adds, “We want to understand his struggle.”

The bit that really gets us is when Kendall Jenner— clearly fighting back tears–says, “I just don’t like when people say Bruce is going to be gone.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as scared in my life as I was to be extraordinarily honest with my kids,” Bruce says, concluding the video.

So Much Emotion!

The two-part special airs on May 17 and 18 on E!, but if we know the Kardashians, there will be more teasers and promo videos to see before then.