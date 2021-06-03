Here’s How to Watch ‘The Conjuring 3’ For Free, So You Don’t Miss Summer’s Scariest Movie

If you’re a horror film junkie, you may want to know how to watch The Conjuring 3 online for free, so you don’t miss summer’s scariest movie.

The Conjuring 3—which is titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It—is the eighth installment in the Conjuring universe, a horror movie franchise about the real-life cases of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.) The film is based on the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson (also known as the “Devil Made Me Do It Case.” In 1981, Johnson was accused of killing his landlord, Alan Bono.

The Warrens had been called prior to the killing to deal the alleged demonic possession of Johnson’s fiancée’s younger brother, 11-year-old David Glatzel, and claimed that Johnson was also possessed. The two believed that the demon had fled the body of Glatzel and taken a host in Johnson. At his trial, Johnson tried to plead not guilty by reason of demonic possession but was unsuccessful. Johnson was eventually convicted and sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison, though he only served five of those years.

“From the very beginning, I spoke with [producers] James [Wan] and with Peter [Safran] and with the studio, and for any franchise to be fresh, there needs to be invention and re-invention,” director Michael Chaves told Collider in March. “We wanted to tell a Conjuring story, but in a way that we haven’t seen before. This is, in a lot of ways, more a supernatural thriller. We’re taking the Warrens on the road. This really is the darkest Conjuring film. When you really look at the case, it’s one of their most controversial cases. The whole thing is just so fascinating.”

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It premiered on HBO Max and in theaters on Friday, June 4, but if you don’t have an HBO Max subscription and don’t feel comfortable returning to the theaters yet, you may want to know how to watch The Conjuring 3 online for free. Ahead are a couple of ways to do so.

Unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial. But there are still ways to watch The Conjuring 3 online for free. Read on for the little-known ways to stream the movie at no cost.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to watch The Conjuring 3. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

The Conjuring 3 is available to stream on HBO Max.

