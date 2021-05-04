Star Wars’ Newest Disney+ Show Is Here—This Is How to Watch ‘The Bad Batch’ For Free

If you’re a Star Wars superfan, you may want to know how to watch The Bad Batch online for free. The show, which is a sequel to and a spinoff of Cartoon Network’s animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, premiered on Disney+ on May 4 (a.k.a. international Star Wars Day.)

The series, which stars the voices of actors like Ming Na Wen and Dee Bradley Baker, follows the Clone Force 99 (a.k.a. the Bad Batch), a group o elite clone troopers with genetic mutations that were first introduced in The Clone Wars. The Bad Batch follows the Clone Force 99 as they take on mercenary missions in the after math of the Clone Wars.

“It becomes a suddenly much more rule-based power structure of the galaxy,” Baker told Fansided of the series. “They’re very much a team, but they’re not…like the clones are, where it’s more of a top-down command structure. And it’s very interesting to place them in the middle of this transformational moment and to see how that plays out.”

The Bad Batch is one of many Star Wars shows planned for Disney+ after the release of The Mandalorian during the streaming service’s launch. Don’t have a Disney+ subscription? Don’t worry. Ahead is a little-known way to watch The Bad Batch online for free.

How to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch online for free

Unfortunately, Disney Plus ended its free trial in 2020, but there’s still a way to watch shows like Star Wars: The Bad Batch. You just have to meet one condition. If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) The promotion ends on May 31, 2021, so be sure to claim your free Disney+ subscription before then. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is available to stream on Disney+.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.