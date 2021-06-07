Here’s How to Watch Katie’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season For Free, So You Don’t Miss the Nonstop Drama

If you’re a member of Bachelor Nation, you may want to know how to watch The Bachelorette online for free to not miss Katie Thurston’s drama-filled season—and, of course, who she chooses in the end.

The Bachelorette, a spinoff of The Bachelor, premiered on ABC on January 8, 2003, with lead Trista Rehn (now Sutter), the runner-up on season 1 of The Bachelor. Since then, there have been more than 17 Bachelorettes, including fan-favorites like season season 12’s Kaitlyn Bristowe, season 13’s Rachel Lindsay and season 15’s Hannah Brown. Bachelor franchise has also produced several more spinoffs since The Bachelorette‘s premiere, including Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Winter Games and The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.

Though there seems to be a never-ending supply of Bachelor shows these days, The Bachelorette still remains as one of our favorite moments for its female-centric seasons and must-talk-TV moments, such as when Hannah B. eviscerated Luke P. in season 15 or when Clare quit in the middle of season 16 to be with her winner, Dale. If you’re a longtime Bachelor fan, you may want to know how to watch The Bachelorette online for free to not miss a second of the new season. Ahead are various ways to do so.

Who is The Bachelorette 2021?

The season 16 Bachelorette is Katie Thurston, a bank marketing manager from Washington, who was eliminated in 10th place on season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James. Her season premiered on June 7. But Katie won’t be the only Bachelorette this year. Michelle Young, a teacher from Minnesota, will be the season 17 Bachelorette, which will premiere later in 2021. Michelle was the runner-up from Matt’s season.

When does The Bachelorette 2021 air?

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

How to watch The Bachelorette online for free

Below are various free trials to watch The Bachelorette online for free. If you already have a cable provider, you can go to ABC’s website, sign into that provider and watch The Bachelorette as it airs. Otherwise, here are some free trials you can sign up for to watch The Bachelorette online for free each week. Just sign up for a different free trial each week and set a reminder for when the free trial ends, so you avoid being charged.

Sling is one of the more affordable options to watch The Bachelorette live. The service offer a seven-day free trial and more than 30 channels, including ABC, so subscribers can watch The Bachelorette as it airs on TV. Unlike Hulu, Sling doesn’t have a catalogue of past episodes, but it’s one of the better options if you’re caught up on The Bachelorette and just need to watch new episodes.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $35+ per month

Hulu+ with Live TV is another solid option to watch The Bachelorette. Service also offers a seven-day free trial, as well as more than 75 channels, including ABC, so subscribers can tune into The Bachelorette live. Along with its channel selection, Hulu+ With Live TV also offers 50 hours of DVR footage, so fans can record The Bachelorette in case they miss it when it airs. Hulu+ With Live TV also provides customers with access to Hulu, which has past episodes of The Bachelorette and uploads new episodes the day after they air.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $64.99 per month

Fubo is another option to watch The Bachelorette. The service offers seven-day free trial, as well as one of the most expansive channel selections on the market, with more than 120 channels (in case you’re a fan of TV shows other than The Bachelorette.) Along with its channel selection, Fubo also allows users to record 250 hours of DVR footage, in case you can’t catch The Bachelorette when it airs.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $79.99 per month

Hulu is the most affordable option to watch The Bachelorette if you can wait a day. The service offers a seven-day free trial and upload new episodes of ABC shows, including The Bachelorette, less than 24 hours after they air live. Though you can’t watch episodes live (unless you subscribe to Hulu+ With Live TV), Hulu, which starts at $5.99 per month, is much more affordable than its live-TV counterparts for those who can wait to watch new episodes of their favorite shows.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $5.99+ per month

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.