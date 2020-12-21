Here Are Ways to Watch the ‘Bachelorette’ Finale For Free if You Don’t Have Cable

For Bachelor Nation members who are on the search for how to watch The Bachelorette finale 2020 online for free, don’t worry. We have you covered.

After three months, two Bachelorettes and dozens of tweetable TV moments, The Bachelorette season 16 finale will air on ABC on Tuesday, December 22. But before we list the ways you can watch The Bachelorette finale for free, let’s recap this wild season: Clare Crawley, the runner-up from Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014, was announced as the 16th Bachelorette in February. Her season was set to start filming in March but was pushed back until the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that was just one of many twists to come this Bachelorette season.

When Clare’s season of The Bachelorette premiered in October, it was clear she only had eyes for one contestant: Dale Moss. After four episodes, Clare told Chris Harrison that she’s decided to quit the show for Dale and the two got engaged before they left the La Quinta Resort & Spa in La Quinta, California, where The Bachelorette season 16 was filmed.

With no Bachelorette, in came Tayshia Adams, the runner-up from Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor in 2019, who replaced Clare. For the most part, Tayshia’s time as the Bachelorette was normal. One by one, Tayshia eliminated her contestants until her final three: Zac Clark, Brendan Morais and Ivan Hall. Who does she choose? Well, if you want to spoil yourself, we list all of The Bachelorette finale spoilers about Tayshia’s winner here. But for those who want to witness Tayshia’s twist-filled finale live, read on for ways to watch The Bachelorette finale 2020 online for free.

When is The Bachelorette season 16 finale?

The Bachelorette season 16 finale airs on Tuesday, December 22, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

How to watch The Bachelorette season 16 finale online for free

Below are various free trials to watch The Bachelorette season 16 finale online for free. If you already have a cable provider, you can go to ABC’s website, sign into that provider and watch The Bachelorette at the time above. Otherwise, here are three free trials that you can sign up for to watch The Bachelorette season 16 online for free. Just make sure to set a reminder for when the free trial ends, so you avoid being charged.

Hulu+ With Live TV: Sign up for a Hulu+ With Live TV account and watch The Bachelorette on ABC. Hulu+ With Live TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $54.99 a month.

Fubo: Sign up for a Fubo account and watch The Bachelorette on ABC. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $44.99 a month.

Sling: Sign up for a Sling account and watch The Bachelorette on ABC. Sling offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $20 a month.

