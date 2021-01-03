Here’s How to Watch Matt’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’ Online For Free, Even if You Don’t Have Cable

If you don’t have cable, you may be on the hunt for a way to watch The Bachelor 2021 online for free, so you don’t miss a single second of Matt James’ twist-filled season.

Matt was announced as the season 25 Bachelor in June 2020. Though many Bachelor Nation members recognize him as Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron’s best friend, Matt is the first Bachelor in several years to not be a former Bachelorette contestant. Matt also makes history as the first Black Bachelor in the Bachelor franchise’s 20-plus-year history. Overall, he’s the franchise’s third Black lead after season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams.

“It’s an honor,” Matt told Good Morning America in June 2020 after he was announced. “I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me and hopefully when people invite me into their homes on Monday night they’re going to see that I’m not much different from them and they see that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 4, and, as we expected, there are tons of twists in store. (Click here to read all of the explosive spoilers from Matt’s season.) Ahead, is when you can watch Matt James’ season and how to watch The Bachelor 2021 online for free if you don’t have cable.

When does The Bachelor season 25 air?

The Bachelor season 25 premieres on January 4 and airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

How to watch The Bachelor season 25 online for free

Below are various free trials to watch The Bachelor season 25 online for free. If you already have a cable provider, you can go to ABC’s website, sign into that provider and watch The Bachelor at the time above. Otherwise, here are three free trials that you can sign up for to watch The Bachelor season 25 online for free. Just make sure to set a reminder for when the free trial ends, so you avoid being charged.

Hulu+ With Live TV: Sign up for a Hulu+ With Live TV account and watch The Bachelor on ABC. Hulu+ With Live TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $54.99 a month.

Fubo: Sign up for a Fubo account and watch The Bachelor on ABC. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $44.99 a month.

Sling: Sign up for a Sling account and watch The Bachelorette on ABC. Sling offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $20 a month.

