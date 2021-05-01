‘Tenet’ Is Now Streaming—Here’s How to Watch the Oscar-Winning Movie For Free

Long after its theatrical debut, there’s finally a way to watch Tenet online for free—and if you’re a fan of movies by director Christopher Nolan, you’ll definitely want to keep on reading below to find out how to stream his latest film.

Tenet, which was scheduled to be released in theaters in July 2020, ultimately had its international premiere pushed back to August 2020 and debuted in the U.S. in September 2020 due to theatrical closures amid the pandemic. The sci-fi thriller follows a secret agent, played by John David Washington, who travels through time to prevent the onset of World War III. The film also features Robert Pattinson as his C.I.A. handler, along with actors like Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki, Clémence Poésy, and more.

In April 2021, Tenet took home an Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects, making for the third movie helmed by Nolan to win the prestigious award. It was also nominated for Best Production Design. If you’re ready to catch this award-winning film in the comfort of your own home, just keep on reading below for everything you need to know to watch Tenet online for free.

Tenet premieres exclusively for streaming on HBO via HBO Max on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The film’s path to streaming comes just months after Nolan publicly shunned HBO Max as the “worst streaming service,” for its decision to offer all Warner Bros. theatrical releases on the streaming platform.

Despite Nolan’s opinion, Tenet is still landing on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers. If you’re not an existing subscriber, however, there are still options to stream Tenet for free up ahead.

HBO Max doesn’t offer free trials, but there’s still a way to try the service for free using Hulu with HBO Max. Hulu offers a seven-day trial to check out both Hulu and HBO Max for free to new users, which is more than enough time to watch (and re-watch) Tenet enough to finally understand its time-defying plot. If you decide not to stick with the service, which costs $14.99 a month, just make sure to avoid the charge by canceling your subscription before your free trial is up.

Select AT&T customers are entitled to a free HBO Max subscription with their existing plans, so it’s worth checking out your contract details to see if this includes you. Some of the plans that offer a complimentary HBO Max account are AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced, and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium. If any of these sound like you, be sure to check out the steps to claim your free HBO Max subscription on AT&T’s website.

Tenet is available to stream on HBO Max beginning on May 1, 2021.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.