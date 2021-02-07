Here’s How to Watch The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Completely For Free

If you’re a diehard fan of The Weeknd, you may want to know how to watch The Weeknd’s Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show online for free. For those who don’t know, The Weeknd is the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performer and will join the ranks of artists like Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Beyoncé when he will take the stage at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7.

The Super Bowl LV, which is the 55th Super Bowl in the National Football League’s history (for those who can’t read roman numerals), will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs face off for the 2021 Super Bowl ring. While the game will see an exciting match between the Chiefs and Bucs’ respective star quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, viewers who aren’t NFL fans (which we’re sure there are a lot of) are likely only interested in one thing: the Halftime Show.

At a news conference for the Super Bowl LV on Thursday, February 4, The Weeknd explained how his performance will be different than Halftime Shows past. Due to the current health crisis, The Weeknd won’t perform on the field aside from a brief interlude. Most of his performance, which breaks Super Bowl tradition, will see him sing from a stage set up in the stands of the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to limit his contact with the coaches and the players.

The Weeknd, who invested $7 million of his own money into his performance, also confirmed that he will have no special guests at his show, unlike past performers. “I’ve been reading a lot of rumors…I wouldn’t bet on it. There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative, in the story I was telling in the performance,” he said at the conference.

Regardless of if you’re a Bucs or a Chiefs fan, The Weeknd’s performance will be one to watch. So how do you watch The Weeknd’s Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show online for free exactly? Well, read on to find out.

When is the Super Bowl 2021?

The Super Bowl LV will air on Sunday, February 7, on CBS, and kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Pregame coverage tarts at 2:00 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The Halftime Show will air at around 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who’s playing in the Super Bowl 2021?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the two teams in the Super Bowl LV. The Buccaneers have played in one Super Bowl before in 2003, which they won against the the Oakland Raiders. The Kansas City Chiefs have played in the Super Bowl three times before (1967, 1970 and 2020) and won twice (1970 and 2020.)

Who’s performing at the Super Bowl 2021?

The Weeknd is the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performer. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will perform the National Anthem. H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.” Amanda Gorman, the poet laureate at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, will also recite an original poem.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2021 online for free

Don’t have cable? No problem. Here are a few ways to watch the Super Bowl 2021 Half Time Show online for free.

CBS Sports

NFL fans can watch the Super Bowl LV online for free on CBS’ sports website, CBSSports.com. Those who want to watch on their TV devices, smart TVs or mobile devices, can also watch the Super Bowl for free on the CBS Sports app. Tune in around 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for The Weeknd’s Halftime Show performance.

CBS All Access

If you’re a CBS All Access subscriber or want to be one, the service will also stream the Super Bowl live. CBS All Access offers a seven-day free trial, so that’s more than enough time to watch the game and Halftime Show. After the trial ends, costs start at $5.99 per month.

Hulu+ With Live TV

Many NFL fans may already have Hulu+ With Live TV. If you do or want to subscribe, the service gives customers access to CBS, where the Super Bowl will air live. Hulu+ With Live TV offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $64.99 per month after your trial ends.

The Super Bowl LV airs Sunday, February 7, on CBS.

