Here’s How to Watch the Super Bowl Online For Free, So You Don’t Miss the Chiefs Vs. the Bucs

Whether you’re a fan of the Chiefs of the Bucs, you likely want to know how to watch the Super Bowl 2021 online for free, especially if you don’t have cable or any way to watch it on the TV.

The Super Bowl LV will take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, February 7. The game, which is the National Football Leagues 55th Super Bowl, will see the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off to see who will win this year’s Super Bowl ring.

On each side are star quarterbacks. Tom Brady, who is the current record holder for the NFL player with the most Super Bowl wins and appearances, is the quarterback for the Buccaneers, whom he signed with in 2020 after 19 years with the New England Patriots. Patrick Mahomes, who won his first Super Bowl in 2020, is the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Weeknd is also the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer and breaks tradition as one of the few Halftime Show performers who will not have a special guest.

Regardless of which team you support, there’s no doubt that this Super Bowl will be very different from previous years, as fans are limited due to the current health crisis. Lucky for us, we can still watch the Super Bowl 2021 online for free at home. Don’t have cable or just want to know how to stream the Super Bowl LV at no cost? Read on to find out how to watch the Super Bowl 2021 online for free as the Chiefs and the Bucs face off for yet another historic game.

When is the Super Bowl 2021?

The Super Bowl LV will air on Sunday, February 7, on CBS, and kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Pregame coverage tarts at 2:00 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The Halftime Show will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who’s playing in the Super Bowl 2021?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the two teams in the Super Bowl LV. The Buccaneers have played in one Super Bowl before in 2003, which they won against the the Oakland Raiders. The Kansas City Chiefs have played in the Super Bowl three times before (1967, 1970 and 2020) and won twice (1970 and 2020.)

Who’s performing at the Super Bowl 2021?

The Weeknd is the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performer. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will perform the National Anthem. H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.” Amanda Gorman, the poet laureate at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, will also recite an original poem.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2021 online for free

Don’t have cable? No problem. Here are a few ways to watch the Super Bowl 2021 online for free.

CBS Sports

NFL fans can watch the Super Bowl LV online for free on CBS’ sports website, CBSSports.com. Those who want to watch on their TV devices, smart TVs or mobile devices, can also watch the Super Bowl for free on the CBS Sports app.

CBS All Access

If you’re a CBS All Access subscriber or want to be one, the service will also stream the Super Bowl live. CBS All Access offers a seven-day free trial, so that’s more than enough time to watch the game. After the trial ends, costs start at $5.99 per month.

Hulu+ With Live TV

Many NFL fans may already have Hulu+ With Live TV. If you do or want to subscribe, the service gives customers access to CBS, where the Super Bowl will air live. Hulu+ With Live TV offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $64.99 per month after your trial ends.

The Super Bowl LV airs Sunday, February 7, on CBS.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.