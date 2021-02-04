Here’s How to Watch ‘Summer House’ Online For Free if You Can’t Get Enough of the Hamptons Drama

Summer should be fun, and fun it is for Summer House fans. Bravo viewers who want to know where to watch Summer House online for free are in luck, as there are several ways to catch episodes of the reality TV show’s latest season for little to no cost.

Summer House premiered in January 2017 with cast members Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Lauren Wirkus, Ashley Wirkus, Everett Weston, Cristina Gibson, Jaclyn Shuman and Stephen McGee. The show followed the cast as they shared, fought, drank and partied in a house in Montauk, Long Island, over the summer. In season 2, four cast members left the series, as Summer House added Amanda Batula (Kyle’s girlfriend), Danielle Olivera (Carl’s ex) and Amit Neuman. Season 3 saw the additions of Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo and Jordan Verroi, while season 4 added Jules Daoud and Luke Gulbranson.

Now, in season 5, Summer House is bigger than ever. The fifth season premiered on Thursday, February, and sees one new addition to the Hamptons crew: Ciara Miller. Compared to other seasons, which saw the cast return to their homes in New York City during the week and party in the Hamptons over the weekend, Summer House season 5 filmed the cast 24/7 for six weeks in their Hamptons vacation home due to the current health crisis. According to the cast, the situation created a “pressure cooker” that led to tons of drama for the Summer House’s nine main stars.

“I think that’s what turned it into a really special summer for our friendships and the show,” Kyle told The Wrap. “For the first time ever, we’re spending Monday through Friday together as friends and we get a glimpse into what other people do during the week. It had the tendency to turn into a pressure cooker because we didn’t leave.”

From the looks of the trailer, that “pressure cooker” environment was the catalyst for many feuds on season 5, including one physical fight that Danielle called “traumatic.” So how can fans watch Summer House online for free? Read on to find out.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to watch the whole series of Summer House online for free. But if you’re interested in the show and want to test it out before binge-watching it from start to finish, there are several free trials out there to watch Summer House at no cost. (Or, you know, you can combine some of these free trials and watch a lot of the current season for free.)

If you want to watch the current season of Summer House and binge-watch past seasons, Hulu+ With Live TV is your best option. The service allows users to stream Summer House‘s past four seasons, as well as current episodes the day after they air. Subscribers can also watch Bravo live in case they want to catch new Summer House episodes as it airs at the same time for everyone else. Hulu+ With Live TV offers a seven-day free trial, and costs $64.99 per month after your trial ends, so be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged.

For Bravo fans who want to watch Summer House live, Fubo TV is the next best option. Though Fubo doesn’t have a back seasons of Summer House, viewers can watch Bravo live via Fubo’s catalogue of more than 100 channels. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial and costs $64.99 per month after the trial ends.

Like Fubo, Sling is a cable-like service that offers dozens of channels to watch live TV. Subscribers will want to sign up for Sling Blue, which offers Bravo and allows users to watch Summer House live. Sling Blue costs $30 per month and offers a three-day free trial, so be sure to sign up close to when new episodes of Summer House air so you can cancel before you’re charged.

If you’re new to Summer House and want to watch past seasons before you jump into the current season, Peacock could be the best service. The site is NBC Universal’s exclusive streaming service, which means that it has every Bravo show you can imagine, including Summer House. Peacock offers three plans, but lucky for you, the free plan is what has Summer House. Though Peacock doesn’t have upload live or next-day episodes like Hulu+ With Live TV, viewers can watch Summer House’s past four seasons entirely for free. There are ads, however, so if you want an ad-free experience, you’ll need to sign up for Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month.

Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

