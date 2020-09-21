Here’s How to Stream ‘Succession’ For Free if You Want to Know What the Hype Is About

After its win for Outstanding Drama Series at the 2020 Emmys, you may be wondering how to watch Succession online for free to know what the hype is about. Succession, which was the most nominated drama series at the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards with 18 nominations, took home four awards on Sunday, September 20—including one for Outstanding Drama Series.

Succession, which premiered on HBO in June 2018, also won Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Jeremy Strong’s performance as Kendall Roy, as well as awards for Outstanding Writing for Drama Series and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the show’s second season, which aired from August to October 2019. The series centers on the Roy family, the dysfunctional owners of the media empire Waystar Royco, as they fight for control of the company amid the declining health of the family’s patriarch, Logan Roy.

“I’d like to do a couple of un-thank-yous,” said series creator Jesse Armstrong while accepting the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. “Un-thank you to the virus for keeping us all apart this year. Un-thank you to Donald Trump for his crummy and uncoordinated response. Un-thank you to Boris Johnson and his government for doing the same in my country. Un-thank-you to all the nationalist and quasi-nationalist governments — you’re exactly the opposite of what we need right now. And un-thank-you to the media moguls who do so much to keep them in power.”

Is Succession worth the hype? Ahead is how to stream the series, including some free options.

How to watch Succession for free

Amazon: One way to watch Succession online for free is via Amazon’s seven-day HBO trial. Users can sign up for the free trial, binge-watch Succession‘s first two seasons (a.k.a. 20 episodes—what else are you going to do in quarantine?) and then cancel before they’re charged the $14.99 per-month rate. If you’ve already used Amazon’s HBO free trial, you can also purchase episodes for $3.99 each of buy each season individually (season 1 costs $9.99, while season 2 costs $14.99.)

Hulu: If one free trial isn’t enough, Hulu also offers seven-day HBO Max free trial through its service. Users can navigate to Hulu’s HBO Max free trial here and watch Succession for a week. (Just remember to cancel your subscription before you’re charged.) Hulu’s HBO Max free trial is only available for new subscribers, so make sure that you’re not signed into an already active Hulu account when sign up for the trial. If you want to stay a Hulu HBO Max subscriber after your trial ends, the service costs $11.99 per month.

HBO Max: If all else fails, HBO Max is HBO’s native streaming service. The site also offers a seven-day free trial, which is just enough time to binge-watch Succession. (Just remember to set a reminder to cancel the service before you’re charged the $14.99 per-month subscription fee.)

