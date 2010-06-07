Watch StyleCaster’s Live Stream Of Oscar De La Renta Resort 2011 Runway!

Watch live streaming video from oscardelarenta at livestream.com

Don’t have a seat to the Oscar de la Renta Resort 2011 show? No need to fret, StyleCaster is giving you a front row seat via live stream these are times when technology serves a fashionable purpose. Set to start at 1PM (EST) today in New York City’s posh Upper East Side, check back to see the show live. Then let us know what you think of ODLR’s looks in the comments below!

