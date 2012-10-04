Watch Street Style Stars Elena Perminova & Miroslava Duma Frolic In Ferragamo’s New Fashion Film

We often find ourselves fantasizing of waking up in the lap of luxury and floating throughout the day in a sort of heavenly, fashion-heavy haze. Salvatore Ferragamo apparently read our minds considering the brand’s latest fashion video celebrating its fall collection. Russian opulence served as an inspiration for the flick, so it’s only appropriate that street style all-stars, Miroslava Duma and Elena Perminova star in the fashionable film.

With pals like Anna Dello Russo and Hilary Rhoda making cameos, we catch a glimpse into these best buds’ enviable lives. One thing for sure: We’ll be figuring out how to score one of those crazy dresses or hats from the collection — we’re open to suggestions. Check out the video above!