Starz Is On Sale For Just 99 Cents—Here’s How to Sign Up Before the Deal Ends

If you’re a part of the Outlander fandom, you may want to know how to watch Starz for free. Outlander, a historical drama based on Diana Gabaldon’s books of the same name, premiered in August 2014 and has become one of Starz’s highest rated series. But Outlander isn’t the only reason to watch Starz.

Since the network launched more than 20 years ago, Starz has created dozens of original TV shows including P-Valley, The Girlfriend Experience, American Gods, Blacksails, Power and Vida. As of September 2018, more than 27 million households have subscribed to Starz, and with shows like Outlander, that number continues to grow. Along with its premium cable network, Starz also has its own streaming service, the Starz App, which offers hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jumanji, Bad Boys For Life and original programs like The Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

How to watch Starz for free

Though the Starz‘s streaming service doesn’t have its own free trial, customers can still sign up for three with Hulu‘s 30-day free trial with Starz, which allows subscribers everything that the Starz App has to offer. While not free, Amazon Prime Video subscribers can also sign up for the first two months of Starz for 99 cents (!!!) from June 14 to June 22. After those two months end, customers will need to pay $8.99 per month to continue their Starz subscription.

Not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber? Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial, so users who want to take advantage of the AMC+ sale can sign up for a free trial and add Starz for just 99 cents. After that trial ends, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) for $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want an Amazon Prime Video subscription can also subscribe for $8.99 per month.

The Starz App itself is also on sale at the moment for $5 for the first three months. It’s unclear how long the sale will last, so it’s best to move fast before it ends.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.