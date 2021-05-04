Here’s How to Watch All the ‘Star Wars’ Movies For Free in Honor of May 4 (& Everyday, TBH)

Whether it’s May 4 or any day, it’s always time to watch Star Wars. But if you don’t own the DVDs, you may want to know where to watch the Star Wars movies online for free to binge-watch the Skywalker Saga without breaking the bank.

The Star Wars franchise, which was created by George Lucas and has been described as an epic space opera, started in 1977 with the first movie Star Wars (now titled Episode IV: A New Hope.) The film was a smash and led to two sequels, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back in 1980 and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi in 1983. But that was far from the end of the Star Wars franchise.

In the 2000s, Lucas directed a prequel trilogy: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace in 1999, Episode II: Attack of the Clones in 2002 and Episode III: Revenge on the Sith in 2005. In 2012, Lucas sold the Star Wars franchise to Disney, which produced a third trilogy: Episode VIII: The Force Awakens in 2015, Episode VIII: The Last Jedi in 2017 and Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. The nine films, which have been referred to as the Skywalker Saga, have also led to several spin-off movies such as 2016’s Rogue One and 2018’s Solo.

There’s no doubt the Star Wars franchise is a phenomenon, and that everyone knows at least one person who is obsessed with the movies. If that’s you or someone you know, you may want to know, you may want to know if there’s a way to watch the Star Wars movies online for free. Read on to find out how.

All the Star Wars movies (and TV shows) are available on Disney Plus. Unfortunately, Disney Plus ended its free trial in 2020. However! There’s still a way to watch the Star Wars movies online for free. You just have to meet one condition. If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) The promotion ends on May 31, 2021, so be sure to claim your free Disney+ subscription before then. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

Star Wars is available to stream on Disney+.

