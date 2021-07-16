Here’s How to Watch ‘Space Jam 2’ For Free to See if Lebron or Bugs Bunny Is the Better Baller

If you loved the first Space Jam, you may want to know how to watch Space Jam 2 for free to relive your childhood and see if LeBron James or Bugs Bunny is the better baller.

The original Space Jam premiered in 1996 and starred Michael Jordan as himself. The movie, which was a mix of of live-action and animation, told the fictional account of what happened between Jordan’s retirement from the NBA in 1993 and his comeback in 1995. During that time, Jordan is recruited by the Looney Tunes to help them win a basketball game against a group of aliens who plan to trap them as attractions for their theme park.

The film, which grossed more than $250 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing basketball movie of all time, led to a sequel in 2021 starring LeBron James. The sequel, titled Space Jam: A New Legacy, follows James as he teams up with the Looney Tunes to win a basketball game against a team of digitized champions to rescue his son from Al-G Rhythm, an evil computer AI. Don Cheadle stars as AI-G, while Cedric Joe stars as Lebron’s fictional younger son. The voice cast includes Jeff Berman as Bugs Bunny, Eric Bauza as Daffy Duck and Zendaya as Lola Bunny.

“Working with him was a dream come true. He was always my favorite player growing up, and getting to be in the same place as him was mind-blowing,” Joe told Screenrant of working with James. “Some of the things that surprised me were, for one, his acting. And then seeing how he was as a person, seeing how cool he was and how comfortable he made everyone feel; making it easy for everyone to work with him. And realizing that he is human.”

How to watch Space Jam 2 for free

Space Jam 2 premiered on July 16, 2021, and is available to stream on HBO Max, which unfortunately doesn’t have a free trial. But there are still ways to watch Space Jam 2 for free with these little-known hacks. For those who want to pay for HBO Max, however, the service offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and an ad-free plan for $14.99.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is available to stream on HBO Max.

