Here’s How to Watch ‘Soul’ Online For Free Even if You’re Not a Disney+ Subscriber

If you’re not a Disney+ subscriber, you may be curious to know how to watch Soul online for free without forking over $6.99 a month.

Soul, which is Pixar Animation Studios’ 23rd film, premiered on Disney+ on Friday, December 25, 2020. Originally scheduled for a theatrical release, Soul followed the lead of films like Wonder Woman: 1984 and Dune and made itself available to stream after its theatrical premiere continued to be pushed back due to the current health situation.

The animated movie, which is Pixar’s first to feature a Black lead, voices Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, a passionate jazz pianist and music teacher whose soul becomes separated from his body after he falls into a manhole. As his body is in the hospital, Joe’s soul finds itself on a one-way track to the “Great Beyond.” Unwilling to accept his death before he makes it big as a musician, Joe escapes and finds himself in the “Great Before,” an area where new souls find their personalities and passions before they start their life on earth. While there, Joe meets 22, a soul with a dim view of life who’s never made it to earth and has stayed in the “Great Before” for centuries. Seeing her as his ticket back to his life, Joe befriends 22, and the two try to find a way to reconnect his soul with his body before it’s too late.

Since its premiere, Soul has received a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and been streamed by thousands of households. If you’re someone who has yet to see it, you may be able to watch Soul online for free—if you meet these conditions. Disney+, which launched in 2019, ended its seven-day free trial in June, so unlike other streaming services like Hulu and Netflix, there’s no current way to sign up for a free trial for Disney+. That said, there is a way to still sign up for no cost.

How to watch Soul online for free

If you’re a Verizon customer or know someone who is, you may be able to watch Soul online for free through the service’s complimentary Disney+ subscriptions. Customers with unlimited plans, a.k.a. Get More Unlimited or Play More Unlimited, have access to a free Disney+ subscription as long as they have their plan. Customers with other plans, such as Start Unlimited or Do Unlimited, also have access to a free Disney+ subscription but only for six months once they claim it.

So how do you claim your free Disney+ subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Accont on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps. There, customers will be able to choose the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your Disney+ subscription, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch Soul. Those who don’t want Hulu or ESPN for free can also just sign up for the Disney+ promotion via the instructions here. The deal for both the Disney Bundle and Disney+ promotion ends on February 28, 2021, so it’s best to sign up soon.

For those who aren’t Verizon customers, Disney+ does have a deal for users to sign up for cheaper than usual. The current price for Disney+ is $6.99 per month. But customers can also sign up for $69.99 for a year, which saves them about two months worth of subscription fees. It’s not the same as watching Soul online for free, but, hey, a deal is a deal.

Soul is available to stream on Disney+.

