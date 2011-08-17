Watch Some Major Fashion People Gush About Kate Moss

We already knew that many of the biggest names in the fashion industry were in attendance at Kate Moss‘ intimate wedding to Jamie Hince from the gorgeous photos that Mario Testino took for Vogue and the party pics that Terry Richardson leaked on his blog, but hearing them all talk about the magic of the evening is way more endearing than any old photograph.

In a video to accompany their September cover story, Vogue.com interviewed Marc Jacobs, Mario Sorrenti, stylist Camilla Nickerson and Mario Testino who couldn’t help but gush about the rare bird that is their friend Kate the Great. From the supermodel’s compelling energy to her unique style and transfixing beauty, Candy Pratts Price really says it best: “She’s one cool girl.”

The clip gives us a behind-the-scenes look at Testino’s shoot, and we see Kate and Jamie looking so in love and having the time of their lives. Even Nickerson admits, “I haven’t had so much fun in a long, long, long time. Honestly it was one of the best nights of my life.”

Take a watch below!

Photo: Mario Testino/VOGUE