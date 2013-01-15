Watch Sofia Vergara’s Pepsi Commercial … From 23 Years Ago!

Sofia Vergara is pretty much on top of the world right now—the “Modern Family” star nabbed the title of Forbes’ highest paid actress last year, her clothing line for Kmart is a hit (thanks in no small part to the fact that she’s frequently photographed in pieces from the range), and she’s the star of a string of undoubtedly lucrative campaigns for Diet Pepsi.

On the soda front, it might seem like Vergara’s commercials have only recently started pop up (and prompt a continuous loop of “Whatever Lola Wants” to play in our heads), but little did we know—it’s not the first time the Columbian actress has strutted her stuff to sell the fizzy soft drink.

The 40-year-old star appeared in a sexy advertisement for Pepsi 23 years ago—at 17 years old!—in which she stripped down to a microscopic bikini and made her way across the scalding sand on a quest to get a refreshing soda. Naturally, men begin to gawk at the Colombian beauty, and their girlfriends respond by swatting them in an effort to divert their attention. Considering her current campaign for the brand, it’s safe to say that she’s come a long way from the blonde highlights and pink bikini she’s rocking above.

Watch the retro advertisement and let us know what you think—do you prefer Sofia then, or now?