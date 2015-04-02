You Have to Watch Sia’s New Music Video With ‘Dance Moms’ Star Maddie Ziegler

Sia fans rejoice: the pop star’s latest video is here. The new clip for moody ballad “Big Girls Cry,” features Sia’s self-proclaimed muse, “Dance Moms” star Maddie Ziegler. Released today–and already trending on Facebook–the video is the third part of Sia’s video trilogy with the young dancer.

The clip’s much simpler than her two other previous videos featuring Maddie. There is very little actual dancing, instead the camera zooms in on Maddy’s face against a black back-drop, as she mimes to Sia’s heart-wrenching lyrics like “Big girls cry when their hearts are breaking.”

Watch the video for yourself:

The last few months have been huge for Sia– she has performed at The Grammys, appeared on the cover of Interview magazine, and released two hugely successful music videos for “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart,” both from her newest album 1000 Forms of Fear.