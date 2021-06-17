You Can Now Watch Showtime For Less Than $1—Here’s How to Subscribe Before the Sale Ends

If you love shows like Homelander, Dexter and Shameless, you may want to know how to watch Showtime for free to catch your favorite programs without breaking the bank.

Since it launched more than 40 years ago, Showtime has created dozens of original TV shows such as The Chi, Billions, Couples Therapy, Ziwe andThe L Word: Generation Q. Along with TV shows, Showtime also airs movies, stand-up specials and boxing and mixed martial arts matches. The network also has its own streaming service on the SHO.com, which offers hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies, as well as lets subscribers stream their favorite programs and boxing matches live. The no-ads service also lets users download full episodes of their favorite TV shows and movies to watch offline. No cable is needed either. Subscribers can sign up straight from the SHO.com. Read on for the best options to watch Showtime and the deal you won’t want to miss out on.

How to watch Showtime for free

Showtime’s streaming service offers a 30-day free trial and costs $4.99 for the first three months. However, if you want to save even more money on a Showtime subscription, Amazon Prime Video is the way to go. While not free, Amazon Prime Video subscribers can also sign up for the first two months of Showtime for 99 cents (!!!) from June 14 to June 22. After those two months end, customers will need to pay $10.99 per month to continue their Showtime subscription.

Not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber? Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial, so users who want to take advantage of the AMC+ sale can sign up for a free trial and add Showtime for just 99 cents. After that trial ends, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) for $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want an Amazon Prime Video subscription can also subscribe for $8.99 per month.

Hulu also offers a seven-day Showtime free trial. After the free trial ends, subscribers can sign up for Showtime with Hulu for just $4.99 for the first six months, which is three more months for free than subscribing from Showtime’s streaming service directly.

