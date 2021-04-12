Here’s How to Watch ‘Shameless’ For Free if You Missed Last Night’s Wild Series Finale

Goodbye, Gallaghers. If you’ve been following the Gallagher family for the past decade, you may want to know how to watch Shameless online for free to catch the end of the 11-season series.

Shameless, which is an adaptation of the British TV series of the same name, premiered on Showtime in January 2011. The show—which revolved the Gallaghers, a dysfunctional family in the south side of Chicago—ran for 11 seasons until its series finale on April 11, 2021. Since its premiere, Shameless, which is Showtime’s longest-running original scripted series, has been nominated for 15 Emmy awards, including three times in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category for William H. Macy, who played Gallagher patriarch Frank. The show has won four awards.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in March 2021, Ethan Cutosky, who played Carl, talked about what Shameless meant to him. “Everything that I wanted to do and that I’m doing right now is because of Shameless,” he said. “It has given me a place to stand and a voice to be able to put out things that I want to put out. So it’s a reflection every day, and now seeing how much I’ve grown. Shameless is always going to be our baby.

How to watch Shameless online for free

If you missed the Shameless finale or want to re-watch the series now that it’s over, below are various free trials to watch Shameless online for free. Just remember to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged.

Showtime Online With Hulu

Showtime Online is Showtime’s streaming service where all episodes of its TV shows, movies and documentaries are housed. The best free trial for Showtime Online is Showtime Online with Hulu, which allows fans to watch both Showtime and Hulu for one whole month. The offer ends on April 22, so it’s best to act fast and sign up now. If fans wish to continue their subscription after the free trial ends, Hulu costs $5.99 per month and Showtime Online costs $10.99 per month.

Cost: $16.98+ per month

Free trial: 30 days

Showtime Online With Amazon Prime

Another free trial option to watch Shameless online for free is Showtime Online with Amazon Prime. The service offers a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime and a seven-day free trial to Showtime Online for Shameless fans to watch the finale and and re-watch some of their favorite episodes. After the free trial ends, subscribers can sign up for Showtime Online for $10.99 per month and Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month.

Cost: $23.98 per month

Free trial: 7 days

