Here’s How to Watch ‘Sex and the City’ Online For Free, So You’re Caught Up For the Revival

If you couldn’t help but wonder if there’s a way to watch Sex and the City online for free, we have good news for you. There is a way, but you will need to act fast.

Sex and the City premiered on HBO in July 1998 and ran for six seasons before its series finale in February 2004. The show, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2001, starred Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) as four New York women in the late ’90s and early ’00s. The series was followed by two movies, Sex and the City: The Movie and Sex and the City 2, in 2008 and 2010.

In January 2021, SJP confirmed in an Instagram post that a Sex and the City revival was in the works at HBO Max. The miniseries, titled And Just Like That…, will star Parker, Davis and Nixon. Michael Patrick King, the series’ executive producer, is also set to return. Cattrall, however, isn’t expected to come back amid reports of her years-long feud with SJP. In an interview with CNN in 2018, Cattrall confirmed that she has no interest in ever playing Samantha again. “Me playing her, that I can assure you will never happen. For me it’s over, it’s over with no regrets,” she said at the time. After she announced the revival, SJP confirmed that Cattrall won’t return as Samantha, but denied that the two have bad blood. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story, but she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X,” she responded to a fan on Instagram who claimed that SJP “dislikes” Cattrall.

If you’re a Sex and the City superfan (or a newcomer who wants to binge-watch it before the revival), you may be curious to know if there’s a way to watch Sex and the City online for free (legally). Yes, there is. All six seasons of Sex and the City are available on HBO Max. Unfortunately, HBO Max ended its seven-day free trial in December 2020. Instead, the service is offering a 22 percent discount to new subscribers who prepay for six months at $69.99. (This would be around $11.66 per month versus the usual $14.99 monthly price.) The sale, however, lasts from December 3, 2020 to January 15, 2021, so those who want to take advantage of it should act fast. Both new and returning customers can access the sale. “We frequently update and iterate our offers to provide flexible ways for potential subscribers to access all that HBO Max has to offer,” a WarnerMedia rep told Variety in a statement in December 2020.

A sale is good, but how do you watch Sex and the City online for free? Well, if you’re an AT&T customer, you can receive a free HBO Max subscription with your unlimited plan. Not all AT&T plans are eligible for the complimentary HBO Max subscription, but there are a lot of them, so you should check AT&T’s website to see if your plan is eligible.

There are detailed steps on how to claim your complimentary HBO Max subscription from AT&T here, but here’s the gist: First you will need to activate your account. Next you’ll need to set up HBO Max on your unlimited plan. Each plan has different instructions, so follow the one for your plan here. Then you can sign in and stream HBO Max—including Sex and the City. Voila! If you have any issues, AT&T has a nifty FAQ to troubleshoot any HBO Max-related questions you may have.

For those who want to watch the movies, both Sex and the City: The Movie and Sex and the City 2 are available to stream on Netflix, which costs $8.99 for a basic plan and up to $17.99 for a premium plan. (Netflix, unfortunately, doesn’t have free trials either, so there’s no way to watch the movies for free at the moment.) However, the movies are available to rent for cheap on Amazon for $3.99 each. Watch Sex and the City: The Movie here and Sex and the City 2 here on Amazon.

