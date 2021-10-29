Selena Gomez’s Cooking Show Is Back on HBO Max—Here’s How to Stream it For Free

Selena Gomez’s cooking show has been a hit ever since it launched in 2020, and a year later, the series is back on HBO Max for its third season. Naturally, its return has fans wondering if there’s a way to watch Selena + Chef online for free without an existing HBO Max subscription. Luckily, we’re whipping up some options to watch Selena + Chef for free below (see what we did there?)

For those who haven’t yet had the chance to watch Selena’s cooking show, here’s what to know about it. The unscripted cooking series features renowned guest chefs and, of course, Selena herself. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer kicked off the show in 2020 when she was stuck at home while social distancing, joining her featured master chefs remotely for lessons on how to cook all sorts of recipes. The 10-episode series returned for a second season in early 2021, whereas Selena + Chef season 3 was given the green light in the spring.

“There’s more important things going on, but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile,” Selena told The Koalition in an interview in 2020 following the release of Selena + Chef’s first season. “I hope they’re going to laugh because I look like a fool, and just enjoy.” The Only Murders in the Building star went on to explain that she started the series “simply because I love cooking,” she told the site. “I just don’t know how to do it all the time. I love to make sure that all the new things that I step into are something that [I care] about.” For everything we know about how to watch Selena + Chef online for free, just keep on reading below for our tips.

When is Selena + Chef season 3’s release date?

Selena + Chef season 3 premieres Thursday, October 28 on HBO Max.

How to watch Selena + Chef online for free

Selena + Chef is available to stream on HBO Max. The streaming service currently offers which two plans: an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and an ad-free plan for $14.99. While HBO doesn’t offer a free trial at the moment, there are still a few ways to watch Selena + Chef online for free with these hacks ahead.

Although HBO Max doesn’t currently offer a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows new users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which gives you plenty of time to stream every season of Selena + Chef. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription to avoid the service fee of $14.99 per month to add HBO Max your Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. First, you’ll want to check if your AT&T plan includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium. If you have one of these plans, then you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.