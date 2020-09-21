Here’s How to Stream ‘Schitt’s Creek’ For Free if You Don’t Have Netflix

After its record nine wins at the 2020 Emmys, you may be wondering how to watch Schitt’s Creek online for free. The Pop TV comedy, which won the network its first Emmys, took home seven awards at the 72nd annual Primetime Emmys on Sunday, September 20 (plus two more from the Creative Arts Emmys earlier that week.)

Among Schitt’s Creek‘s wins were acting awards for stars Dan Levy (Outstanding Supporting Actor), Annie Murphy (Outstanding Supporting Actress), Catherine O’Hara (Outstanding Lead Actress) and Eugene Levy (Outstanding Lead Actor), as well as an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for Schitt’s Creek‘s final season, which aired in 2020. The show also took home awards for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

“Our show, at its core, is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something that we need more of now than we’ve ever needed before. And I just wanted to say, for any of you who have not registered to vote, please do so, and then go out and vote,” Dan said while accepting the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. “Because that is the only way that we’re going to have some love and acceptance out there.”

If you haven’t seen Schitt’s Creek (or want to rewatch it), read on for ways to binge-watch it—including some free options.

How to watch Schitt’s Creek season 6

Amazon: Schitt’s Creek‘s Emmys were for its final season—season 6—which aired from January to April 2020. Though Schitt’s Creek is available to stream for free elsewhere (more on that later), the easiest way to watch season 6 is by purchasing the episodes or the season on Amazon. All 15 episodes cost $2.99 each or Amazon users can purchase the entire final season for $16.99, which would save around $28 from purchasing the episodes individually.

AT&T TV: However, there is a way to watch Schitt’s Creek season 6 for free if you don’t want to purchase the season on Amazon. Schitt’s Creek‘s final season is available to stream on Pop TV if you have a cable provider. AT&T TV is one of the cable providers that Pop TV accepts, and the service provides a seven-day free trial for new customers. So, if you’re only in for Schitt’s Creek, you can sign up for the free trial, watch season 6 and cancel the trial before you’re charged $55 a month. After you sign up for AT&T TV’s free trial, click here to watch season 6 on Pop TV’s website.

How to watch Schitt’s Creek for free

Netflix: There are three ways to watch Schitt’s Creek for free if you just want watch the first five seasons. The first, of course, is Netflix, which critics often credit for popularizing Schitt’s Creek among fans. The first five seasons of Schitt’s Creek is available to stream on Netflix, and the service also provides a one-month free trial, so fans can binge-watch Schitt’s Creek and cancel before they’re charged.

PopTV.com: The website for Pop TV, the network that aired Schitt’s Creek, also has the first five seasons of Schitt’s Creek (as well as its holiday special) available to stream. No sign up is necessary. (Fans can also stream season 6 of Schitt’s Creek on Pop TV, but they will need a cable provider. Read our AT&T section for how to sign up for a free trial and watch season 6 for free on PopTV.com.) The only downside of Pop TV is that there are ads, but hey, free is free.

CW Seed: CW Seed, The CW’s streaming service, also has the first five seasons of Schitt’s Creek available to stream. However, like Pop TV, there are ads. But if you don’t want to pay or don’t have the means to sign up for a free trial somewhere, this is one of your best bets to binge-watch Schitt’s Creek after its Emmy wins.

