Here’s How to Watch the SAG Awards Online For Free to Catch All Your Fave Celebs

A star-studded event. If you want to know how to watch the SAG Awards 2021 online for free, you’ve come to the correct place. The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on Sunday, April 4, and if it’s anything like last year’s SAG Awards (need us remind you of the reunion between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt), we’re sure it’ll be one to watch.

The SAG Awards started in 1995 as a way to recognize the best performances in film and television. The ceremony awards winners an Actor, a.k.a. a statuette of a nude, solid-bronze figure who holds both a mask of comedy and a mask of tragedy. The awards show, which is often seen as a precursor to the Oscars, are voted on by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, a union representing approximately 160,000 film and television actors and other media personalities from around the world.

The 2021 SAG Awards nominees include Viola Davis, Amy Adams, Nicole Kidman and many, many other stars. If you want to know how to watch the SAG Awards 2021 online for free, read on ahead.

When are the SAG Awards 2021?

The SAG Awards 2021 will air on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

How will the SAG Awards 2021 work?

Due to the current health crisis, the SAG Awards 2021 will be virtual and will be a pre-taped one-hour show. There will be no red carpet, no host and no set. Instead, most of the show will air from the actors’ homes, according to Variety. The magazine reports that producers for the awards who have sent camera crews to homes of presenters including Lily Collins, Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, Ted Danson and Cynthia Erivo.

The winners will also be pre-taped. According to Variety, the actors nominated in the 13 categories were brought together on Zoom during the show’s pre-tapings. They will then be told who the winner is, and that person will give their acceptance speech.

How to watch the SAG Awards 2021 online for free

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will air on both TBS and TNT. Below are various free trials to watch the SAG Awards 2021 online for free.

Sling

Sling is one of the most affordable options to watch the SAG Awards 2021. The service, which offers a three-day free trial (more than enough time to watch the one-hour awards show), allows customers to watch more than 30 channels, including TNT and TBS, where the SAG Awards will air.

Free trial: 3 days

Price: $35

Hulu+ With Live TV

Hulu+ with Live TV is another option to watch the SAG Awards 2021 online. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, allows customers to access more than 65 channels, including TNT and TBS. The site also gives subscribers access to Hulu’s library, which contains hundreds of hours of TV and movie content.

Free trial: 7 Days

Price: $64.99

Fubo

Fubo is yet another option to watch the SAG Awards 2021 online. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, allows users to watch more than 100 channels, including TNT and TBS.

Free trial: 7 Days

Price: $64.99

